A 19-year-old tricycle (pragya) rider, Samuel Mensah, is fighting for his life after he was stabbed by robbers at Bibiani- Lineso.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah gathered that the three robbers took advantage after hiring the services of Mr Mensah at Basengle, a suburb of Bibiani.

The suspects stabbed the victim in the stomach area and bolted with the tricycle and an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

Good Samaritans transported the victim to the Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment.

Doctors have moved the victim from the emergency ward to the theatre, as they disclose he is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police have been notified of the development but an arrest is yet to be made.