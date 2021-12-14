The Communications Committee of Parliament on Tuesday suspended consideration of budget estimates for the ministry.

This was on the back of the sector Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s refusal to furnish the committee with audited accounts of the National Communications Authority and other agencies under its supervision.

The committee explains it has for the past six years not received the audited accounts, hence the decision.

According to the Minority Member of Parliament on the committee, the action of the Minister is a breach of the law insisting the situation will not be allowed to persist.

At a press conference, Deputy Ranking member on the committee, Samuel Nartey George, observed that the committee would only resume sitting upon receipt of the audited accounts of the agencies under the ministry.

Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, also indicated that the move is necessary to compel the ministry to account for what has been happening in that sector.

He also added it was to safeguard the public purse and must not be seen as an obstruction of government business.