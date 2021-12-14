The Secretary of the Board of Trustees in charge of the National Cathedral project, Victor Kusi Boateng, has vowed to resign if any contribution should come from the gay community.

According to the renowned man of God, their determination to build the cathedral to the glory of God through the widow’s mite of citizens will not push them to settle for anything.

Prophet Boateng, who is the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, threw the challenge on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

He noted he wouldn’t hesitate on his decision except if the contributors do not disclose their identity or donate through a different means.

His decision, he argued, is borne from the fact that God abhors homosexuality and the Bible clearly states the outcome of it.

“I wonder how a gay can be a Christian because the Bible is clear that wherever men slept with men and women likewise, it brought anger from God.

“I say it without apology that if we ever accept any gay money unless they pay without us not knowing or don’t disclose their identity, I will resign the following day and you can take me by my word,” he stated.

