Ghanaians in Holland have called on the government for support over what they say is unsatisfactory conditions at the Embassy.

One of the diaspora members, Mrs Jane Mensah, said on Asempa FM’s Abokyire Nkomo that the procedure to acquire a visa is a big challenge.

She disclosed that they are directed to stand outside the office for hours before being called in for their visa.

According to her, a lot of Ghanaians do not get the opportunity to enter the office because of the small space allocated in the building.

She went on to say that a dialogue with one of the workers of the Embassy revealed that in accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, the number of people accessing the offices has reduced.

She further explained that from her research, a lot of Ghanaians are travelling back home amid the covid-19 pandemic and due to their numbers, it has made it difficult for the Embassy to process visas on time.

Mrs Mensah believes the challenges faced by the Embassy have delayed the delivery process of visas to Ghanaians in Holland.

Her claims were corroborated by some other members who spoke on the same platform.

They used the opportunity to call on the government for support to help curb the ongoing problems faced by Ghanaians in Holland.