Rapper Sarkodie is not only one of the best when it comes to the music industry, but he also excels in managing his home.

The father-of-two recently bought time out of his busy schedule to entertain his daughter, Titi, and strengthen their bond.

Their father-daughter moment was full of adventures bordering around the beauty of nature.

They were captured enjoying the view of a waterfall before they found their way to Safari Valley where most of the action happened.

The duo had a beautiful zoo tour where they were opportune to interact with various animals, both domestic and endangered species.

One of the videos Sarkodie shared on his Insta story captured the fulfilling moment they fed some donkeys.

The adventure was a pre-birthday treat for Titi who turned 7 on March 28, 2023.

Watch video below:

MORE