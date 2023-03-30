Residents of Krobo Odomase in the Eastern Region are up in alms with the Ghana Water Company over unjustified water bills.

They claim their bill has increased by over 270 percent instead of the 8.3 percent approved by the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Some domestic and commercial standpipe operators in the area said the situation is giving them sleepless night.

Leader of the Kroboland Commercial Standpipe Owners Association, Apostle Dr Stephen Atteh, said they used to pay GH¢7. 29 pesewas as service charge but now it has been increased to GH¢100.

He said they have petitioned PURC about the issue because Ghana Water did the increment at its blind side.

Mr Atteh said in spite of the increase, water had not flowed through their taps for the past three weeks.

“We struggle for water but we pay huge bills and complains to Ghana Water have not yielded any results. We are suffering,” he bemoaned.

Mr Atteh said they have resolved not to pay any bills until their concerns are addressed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company has appealed for calm noting that the situation will be assessed and the necessary actions would be taken to mitigate the impact of the approved water tariff on their businesses.