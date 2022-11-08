Songstress Cina Soul could not contain her joy when she met her Dr Likee, alias Ras Nene for the first time.

The artiste, who had initially mentioned Dr Likee as one of her favourite comic actors, was star struck when she met Dr Likee.

According to her, he has been her source of happiness and a distraction from the current economic system.

It is for this reason she organized a link-up with the actor during her media tour in Kumasi, where Dr Likee was also shooting a skit.

The Ga Goddess stormed the set and managed to steal a tight hug from Dr Likee to the amazement of other actors.

Cina posted snippets of the meeting on her Instagram page with the caption, “That moment I finally met @official_ras_nene . Omg I was so happy!!”

Watch video below: