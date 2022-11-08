Chioma Jasmine Okafor, daughter of Nollywood legend Mr Ibu has announced she is pregnant with twins nine months after her much-talked-about wedding.

Jasmine made the announcement of her twin girls while celebrating her nine months wedding anniversary with her American husband.

In a TikTok video, she revealed she is still waxing strong with her husband, despite contrary remarks that her marriage will fail due to the short dating period.

It would be recalled that the lovers got engaged on the fourth day after they met face-to-face after they had been on an on and off relationship on social media.

Jasmine and her American lover tied knot legally after 24 days of meeting in a lavishh wedding ceremony in Nigeria.

Despite the many controversies surrounding their marriage, Jasmine said it is the best decision she has ever made.

She appreciated her husband for relocating from America to Nigeria just to be close to her.

