Former Ghana coach, Charles Akonnor, says his dream of leading the Black Stars to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] was shuttered by someone.

Akonnor, who replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal in January 2020, was sacked after Ghana’s shaky start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Kotoko gaffer was replaced by Milovan Rajevac ahead of the tournament in Cameroon.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, Akonnor revealed the disappointment of not heading the team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“[Being the head coach at the 2021 AFCON] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know.

“I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Milovan Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

“At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the AFCON and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now,” he added.

Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac led the Stars to the tourney and exited in the group stages.

Ghana’s focus is on the 2022 Fifa World Cup where they hope to produce success after the terrible display at the Afcon 2021.