Actor Mr Ibu’s daughter marries fiance she met on Tiktok

The daughter of Nollywood legend, John Okafor (a.k.a Mr. Ibu), Jasmine Chioma Okafor, has reportedly tied the knot with her fiance whom she met on Tiktok.

The pair have known each other for only two months.

In some pictures on Instagram, Jasmine was seen in what looks like a light blue gown, flaunting her wedding ring.

In an accompanying video, the couple were seen kissing while family and friends who graced the occasion watched on.

Prior to the occasion, Jasmine shared some pre-wedding photos she took with her lover.

However, in those pictures, including the leaked wedding photos, the face of her husband is not shown.

While some fans are happy for the couple, others believe Jasmine should not shy away from showing her husband to the world.

The newly married couple caught the internet by surprise when they got engaged barely two months after knowing each other.

On Valentine’s day, Jasmine’s US-based lover went on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

Despite dating online for just two months, Jasmine accepted the proposal, concluding that long courting is just a waste of time.

Taking to the video-sharing platform to narrate their love story, Jasmine emphasised how a real man takes what he wants without wasting time.