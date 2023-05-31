For every passing day, gospel virtuoso Empress Gifty has something to be thankful for, especially the massive elevation God has brought to her life.

Working as a maid some years back to becoming one of the most accomplished gospel musicians in Ghana, Empress Gifty is confident of God’s hand in her life.

Gracing the studios of Adom TV for Wednesday’s edition of Badwam Ahosepe, Empress Gifty recounted the time she was given out as a maid to one of her mother’s friends when hardship bit her family very hard.

What she thought would be a pleasurable stay owing to the friendship between her mother and her new madam was not to be, rather, she was subjected to ill treatment.

It was in the period when she had discovered her musical prowess, but because her employer did not understand the element of her divine gift, she always nagged.

“She [my madam] did not understand the spiritual calling and she was always complaining. If I start singing, she’ll say I’m making noise. She will prevent me from going for church services, camp meetings and rehearsals.”

Empress Gifty continued that she lost interest in the job but her financially handicapped mother urged her to persevere, but that lasted for a short while.

Her breakthrough came in music and she described as enchanting the feeling she got when she first appeared on television.

“The first time I appeared on TV, she [madam] saw me and called me right after. She was so shocked that I was making it in life,” Empress Gifty recounted with a voice chocked with emotion.

The testimony is in line with her new song which she is currently promoting.

Titled ‘Ewiaye Pa’, Empress composed the song for all who are waiting for an expected end.

ALSO READ

Watch video below:



