I'm not gay; sexuality is not something you learn - Kwabena Kwabena 

Highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena has responded to suspicions about his sexuality.

While some people have interpreted his new style of dressing as he being gay, the ‘Fingers’ singer thinks those comments reek of ignorance.

Speaking to blogger Zionfelix, he said “being gay or not being gay is not like an association. Just as you have sexual feelings for women, those who do that (gays) are in a state, they have feelings for men. But I don’t don’t have any feelings for men.

“Sexuality is a state. It is not something you learn. It is either you are attracted to the same sex or not. There are people who are attracted to the same sex. But I am not. But it doesn’t make me somebody who has a problem with somebody in that state. But to put on record, I have three kids and I had them with women,” he further explained.

He said it is very wrong for people to conclude he is gay because of how he dresses.

“There are individuals whose physical appearances look like the opposite sex but when you go into their sexuality, you would be surprised to know they are not what you think they are,” he noted.

Kwabena added that some people like stereotyping others but that will not deter him from experimenting and being daring with fashion.

Kwabena Kwabena (right) on the red carpet of the 24th VGMA

Reiterating that he is not gay, he said in the past he was perceived to be a womaniser so it is surprising that some people have suddenly turned around to label him as gay.

The fashion that was in vogue in the 1970s, he says, was the inspiration for the outfit he wore to the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“Nowadays I watch James Brown, Jimmy Hendrix, Senior Eddie Donkor, Obuoba JA Adofo and the 70s pop culture and they dress to strike you. What was unfortunate [about people’s comment on my outfit] was sexualising it,” he said.

Kwabena added that red carpet sessions of award schemes are for celebrities to make statements with their outfits and that he believes he achieved his objective with what he wore.