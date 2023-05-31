Netizens have made Dancehall King Shatta Wale’s love life their business after a video of him in a lovey-dovey mood went viral.

The artiste was spotted kissing a mystery woman at a place believed to be a club, fueling rumours of a possible love affair.

Following his breakup with baby mama Michy, Shatta has since been out of one relationship to the other, all of which ended bitterly.

It may seem as though he is unto the next as he was captured flirting with the woman who was all smiles as they locked lips in public.

The video has served as a feast for some nosey-parkers who have asked Shatta to define his relationship to avoid future drama as he has encountered.

Watch video below: