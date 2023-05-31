Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked Korea Republic to help create employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

Mr Mahama said Ghanaian youth are ready to put in a shift to ensure that they flourish in opportunities that will be offered them.

Mr Mahama was the keynote speaker at the just ended Korea- African Business Summit in Seoul.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls, thus, asked the Korean authorities to help liberate Ghanaian youth from unemployment trap.

“Our young people must see a much brighter future ahead, and they are willing to put in the shift to make it a reality.

“Korea can help us nudge our young innovators and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and extricate themselves from the unemployment trap.”

“Latent talent and skills are abundant in our young people. There are many who, despite the lamentable situation, come through with impressive feats and achievements. These point to untapped potential, which must be our duty as leaders to unlock and unleash,” he said.

Organised by the Korea- African Foundation, the two-day summit coincided with the 2023 commemoration of Africa Day.