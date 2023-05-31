Former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian comedian and YouTuber Kyekyeku, whose real name is Yaw Oppong Kyekyeku.

Gyan took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself alongside the talented young entertainer, who looked dashing in a black suit.

Gyan, on the other hand, sported an African print outfit, both gentlemen posing humbly for the camera.

It seems that Gyan’s kind-hearted nature has touched the lives of many in the entertainment industry, as fellow YouTuber Dr Likee previously referred to him as an angel.

Dr Likee claimed that Gyan had assisted him by providing financial support and even gifting him a camera to kickstart his skit-making career.

In his birthday message to Kyekyeku, Gyan not only praised his hard work and brilliance but also acknowledged his humorous nature, highlighting him as one of the funniest actors in the industry. Gyan’s message served as both motivation and celebration for Kyekyeku’s special day.

“Happy birthday, bro @officialkyekyeku. One of the funniest guys in the movie industry and very humble too. Keep working hard, and the sky is your limit. God bless you,” Gyan wrote.

This heartwarming gesture by Asamoah Gyan received positive feedback, with one person commenting, “This is what we love to see. Supporting each other and uplifting one another. Beautiful message, Gyan!”

