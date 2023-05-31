The Black Stars of Ghana will face the United States of America (USA) in an international friendly on October 17, 2023, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will host four-time World champions Germany and Ghana in two high-profile friendly matches in October 2023 in preparation for its quarterfinal matches in the Concacaf Nations League the following month.

The USA first face Germany on Saturday, October 14 in Hartford, Conn before later playing the Black Stars of Ghana three days later, in its first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. TNT and Universo will televise the match with Max and Peacock streaming at 8 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ghana has twice knocked the United States out of World Cups (2006, 2010) and will be seeking their first win on U.S. soil in the all-time series.

“We have always been looking for these kinds of opportunities to continue our team-building exercise so playing against the United States of America has come in handy,” President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.

“We have two more matches to end the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would need matches of this nature to prepare for future assignments i.e. the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“The game presents to us a very good platform to test our strength against one of the best teams in the World,’’ Simeon-Okraku added.

The imminent task ahead for the Black Stars is the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar next month.

