Bofoakwa Tano FC have secured qualification for the Ghana Premier League after 16 years of absence following a win over Eleven Wonders in the Zone I play-off game.

The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of football but Bofoakwa recorded a 7-6 win on penalty shootouts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Bofoakwa Tano commenced on a higher note and eventually got themselves a penalty in the 7th minute after Enoch Abuu was fouled by the visitors’ goalie.

Leslie Aryeetey stepped up and converted with no mistake after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Eleven Wonders despite starting on a lower note finished off the half on a higher note after finding their pieces.

In the second half, the ‘Sure Wonders’ returned on a blistering note and got themselves back on level thanks to a 47th-minute header from Zakaria Osman from Hamza Mohammad’s corner.

Eleven Wonders missed two with Bofoakwa missing just one in the penalty shootouts.

Bofoakwa Tano following the win now joins Hearts of Lions and Nations FC to the Ghana Premier League for the 2023/24 season.