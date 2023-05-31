Renowned high-life musician, Amakye Dede, has celebrated his daughter’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute accompanied by a collection of throwback and recent pictures.

Jenessa, the beautiful young lady, commemorated her special day on May 29, 2023.

Amakye Dede, famous for his hit song “Akwadawesoa,” took to his Instagram page to showcase how much Jenessa has grown over the years.

The first photo in the carousel post captured a precious moment from Jenessa’s childhood. A younger version of her father, brimming with joy, cradled and wrapped her in his arms while both of them radiated smiles.

The second slide in the post depicted Jenessa adorned in a graduation gown and a vibrant kente sash. This picture symbolized her achievement as she successfully completed her studies at The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in London back in 2022. It was a proud moment for both Jenessa and her father.

Among the remaining photos shared by Amakye Dede were snapshots of Jenessa alongside her father, as they met with former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

There were pictures of Jenessa enjoying herself in town, savoring moments of happiness and freedom.

