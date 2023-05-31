The Black Queens of Ghana have been paired with Guinea in the first round of the Paris Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed the road map and the drawing of lots for the first round on Tuesday, May 30, in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana will first travel to Guinea before hosting their West African neighbours in the return leg with the winner of the two-legged tie set to face the winner of the game between Guinea – Bissau and Benin.

The Queens are likely to meet Zambia / Mali in the third phase of the qualifiers before advancing into the fourth and final stage if they are able to go past the first hurdle.

Here is the roadmap for the qualifiers as revealed by CAF: