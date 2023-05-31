Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has addressed the controversy on social media which was stirred by a picture of her and an unidentified man captured on the bank of a beach in Brazil.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the songstress shared a cozy photo on her Instagram page, that set tongues wagging.

Many online users quickly started guessing that Tiwa was showing off her new man after seeing the loved-up photo.

Additionally, well-known Instagram blogger and media personality, Tunde Ednut posted the photo on his page, and Tiwa refuted relationship rumours by claiming that the photo was only content.

Tiwa wrote: “Tundeeee you just wanna put me in trouble sha. It’s just content, Abeg oooo.”