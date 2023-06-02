The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set July 6, 2023, for its 29th Ordinary Congress to be held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The GFA in a statement on Thursday said the decision was made on Tuesday during an Executive Council meeting held at its headquarters in Accra.

This is in fulfilment of article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019 which states that “the Executive Council shall fix the date and venue for a meeting of Congress.

“The Members shall be notified in writing at least ten (10) days in advance”.

The GFA Statutes also stipulate that “Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season.”

“This convocation shall contain the Agenda, the Activity Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents,” the GFA statement also said.

The 29th ordinary session of congress is scheduled to start at 9:00 am.