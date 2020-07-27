Self-acclaimed richest man, Shatta Bandle known in real life as Firdaus Iddrisu has announced the burial date of his father.

Shatta Bandle’s father, known as Alhaji Idrissu, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering a short illness.

Shatta Bandle has taken to social media to announce Alhaji Iddrisu will be laid to rest today, July 27, 2020, at Karaga in the Northern region.

Since the news broke, a lot of celebrities and fans have sympathized with the Ghanaian Instagram socialite.

