Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye widely known as Rudeboy has consoled self-acclaimed richest man, Shatta Bandle over the death of his father.

Shatta Bandle’s father died on 20th July 2020.

Since the news broke, alot of celebrities and fans have sympathized with the Ghanaian Instagram socialite. Rudeboy, former member of the defunct group P Square is among-st the celebrities to extend their condolences.

Shatta Bandle via his social media page shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages Rudeboy sent him on Snapchat which showed the singer encouraging him to be strong.

In 2019, Shatta Bandle featured in Rudeboy’s Audio Money music video when he visited Nigeria for the first time.