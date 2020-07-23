The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has commissioned the second phase of its campus at Moree, Cape Coast.

The commissioning was done on July 16, 2020.

The campus cost the university GHC 50,000,000 to, the University has disclosed on its website.

The Campus will be managed by Institute of Distance Learning (IDL) and will run short courses in Marine/Oceanic-related courses and executive programmes.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, in his address, expressed his appreciation to the traditional authorities in Moree and Akantikyiwa for providing land for the construction of the campus.

He also commended Antarctic Construction Limited, the company that put up the structure for their professional work.

He charged the IDL to maintain the beautiful edifice to serve the purpose for which it was established.

He entreated the IDL to give out their best in providing quality education and training to students from the Ghana and West Africa sub-region who will pass through the institution.

He assured the inhabitants of Moree and Akantakyiwa of KNUST’s commitment to creating employment for them once the academic work takes off.

The Representative of Asebu Traditional Council, Nana Owiredu Apraku I, thanked the KNUST’s Management for making higher education accessible to the township.

He seized the opportunity to encourage all residents to upgrade themselves for the good of the community and the country at large.

As part of KNUST’s Corporate Social Responsibility, a laboratory, a clinic/community health centre with a duplex accommodation facility for nurses, were constructed for the communities.

The campus is made of eight lecture theatres, conference rooms, external CCTV camera, a recreational area along the beach, ten (10) chalets, a restaurant/kitchen, outdoor bar and outdoor seating for the restaurant.

Below are some photos of the campus and commissioning ceremony: