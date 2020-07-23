Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known as D’banj has celebrated his mother, Florence Oyebanjo, who turned 67 years old on the 22nd of July.

To mark her special day, Dbanj shared lovely photos of her and thanked her profusely for being nothing but the best to him.

He also thanked her for bringing him up so well and teaching him the real virtues of life.

Read his sweet post below….

“Who sat and watched my Infant Head. When Sleeping on my Cradle Bed———My Mother, My Chairman , my Partner , my Backbone . You have been Nothing but the best Mom any child could Wish and pray for . Your Guidance and Endless love surprises me Everytime and Everyday . I love you so much and thanks again for Bringing me Into this World and For Raising Me so Well and to teach me the Real Virtues of life . Happy Birthday Mummy . I love you Mummy Show The Real D’banj ”