Andre Ayew’s Swansea City have qualified for the EFL Championship play-offs following their impressive win against Reading on Wednesday night.

The Swans recorded a 4-1 win over Reading on the final day to seal a playoff spot.

Swansea will face Brentford in the semifinal, with Fulham taking on Cardiff in the other semifinal.

WE’VE DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 22, 2020

The Black Stars skipper assisted in their big win.

Ayew is the top scorer for Swansea City this season with 16 goals in all competitions.