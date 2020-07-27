Two persons have been reported dead with five others battling for their lives in a gas explosion at Denkyira Akwaboso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with the persons involved identified as gold dealers.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem with Chief Jerry Forson, an eyewitness said a cylinder one of the victims had gone to fill might have caused the incident.

He said he suspected the gas had not settled well enough before its use.

The explosion scene

The impact of the explosion led to the collapse of the building containing the cylinder as well as nearby houses.

Photos and videos available to adomonline show that one of the deceased had his body dismembered and had to be packed in a polythene bag.

The collapsed house

The surviving victims have been sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi with others at the Bibiani Government Hospital.