Celebrations began early at the Accra Sports Stadium after the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential election.

Party delegates thronged the stadium in their numbers awaiting the declaration of the final results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Hiplife artiste, Praye Tiatia took center stage to entertain the hyped party faithful with back-to-back hits.

The crowd sang along when he performed Jacket, Concentrate among others.

The singer revealed that, he had composed a song for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia which will be released after his official declaration.

Gospel singer, Nicolas Omane Acheampong also got the delegates dancing when he performed his Aposor hit song.

