The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has won the Volta regional race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, with by 866 votes.

The business mogul polled 5,850 votes against 4,984 votes polled by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Saturday’s elections.

Mr. Agyapong convincingly won 10 constituencies out of the 18, indicating delegates in the Volta Region bought into his message of reigniting the party at the grassroots level, economic development, job creation, and infrastructural development.

Delegates in the Ketu South Constituency gave Ken Agyapong the highest percentage, 65.1% of the total votes, while Dr. Bawumia had 32.9% with Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh splitting the remaining 2%.

The vociferous politician also won in the Keta, Anloga, Ketu North, South Tongu, North Tongu, Ho Central, Kpando, North Dayi, and Hohoe Constituencies.

Delegates in the Akatsi South and North, Adaklu, Agortime Ziope, Ho West, Afadzato South, South Dayi, and Central Tongu believe Dr. Bawumia has the capabilities of retaining the NPP in power, hence endorsing his candidature.

A Coordinator for the Ken 4 President campaign team in the Volta Region, Isaac Atsu was appreciative of the results across the region.

He commended delegates for exhibiting their faith in Kennedy Agyapong through the results of the polls, adding that the results herald a new era in the dynamics of the party’s internal politics.

He, therefore, entreated them to remain committed to the NPP and continue to work towards enhancing the electoral fortunes of the party in the Volta Region.

“Though the results are very encouraging in the region, things look gloomy for us at the national level”, he lamented during a telephone interview with Myjoyonline.com.