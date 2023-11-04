Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner gave Newcastle United victory over Arsenal in a feisty encounter at St James’ Park.

Gordon’s scrappy 64th-minute strike summed up a dogfight of a game, with the video assistant referee checking for whether the ball had gone out of play, for a foul and for offside before Newcastle were finally allowed to celebrate.

It condemned Arsenal to their first Premier League defeat of the season as referee Stuart Attwell found himself at the centre of several contentious moments even before Gordon’s decider.

Newcastle were furious when Kai Havertz escaped a red card for a wild first-half challenge on Sean Longstaff before Arsenal demanded similar punishment for Bruno Guimaraes, who was fortunate after appearing to elbow Jorginho.

The Magpies finally broke the deadlock when Arsenal keeper David Raya missed Joe Willock’s cross, leaving Gordon to pounce after a tangle between Joelinton and Gabriel at the far post.