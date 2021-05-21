Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has proved that she is a kindhearted personality.

The award-winning actress has earned massive praise after showing maturity.

Thursday, May 20, 2021, happened to be the birthday of the wife of her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo Jr.

READ ALSO:

Mr Safo took to social media to release beautiful photos of his wife.

The photos attracted reactions from Mr Safo’s followers and they wished his wife a happy birthday.

One of the wishes that caught the attention of many is Miss Ibrahim’s message. She swallowed her pride to show maturity.

Commenting on the photos, she wrote: “Happy birthday Zee.”

Reacting to the photo, Mr Safo Jnr, who sounded elated, replied on his wife’s behalf.

He wrote: “Thanks Juju ❤️❤️.”