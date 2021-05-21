Kumawood actress, Vivian Okyere, is arguably one of the beautiful actresses in the country.

She has been dazzling her loyal fans on Instagram with her lovely photos.

In most of the photos, she has been releasing she is captured in heavy makeup.

READ ALSO:

Now, she has decided to prove why she is one of the beautiful actresses in Ghana.

In her latest photos, she is seen in her natural state.

From the photos, she appeared to be heading to the gym. She was without her iconic makeup and she flaunted her natural hair.

The photos have garnered massive reactions from her followers on Instagram.