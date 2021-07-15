Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is leaving no stone unturned while on vacation in Dubai.

The beautiful actress has released awesome photos on social media.

In the photos, she is captured in her hotel room.

From the photos, the award-winning actress was in a night outfit holding a glass of juice.

She complemented her beauty with dark eyeglasses.

Her caption read: “When you’re ready and waiting for Mr Right to arrive.”

The photos and caption have attracted massive reactions from her fans.

