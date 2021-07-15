Potato is not only the most versatile vegetable but also one that has tons of benefits, especially for the skin.

We are talking about the good old potato, the king of vegetables can be very beneficial for the skin. It not only reverses tanning of the skin but also deals with problems of hyperpigmentation.

It also reduces wrinkles and puffy eyes. But its best benefit is that it lightens dark skin in a matter of days and is specially useful to deal with dark underarms.

How does it work?

Potato juice is best for skin lightening since it is a natural mild bleaching property that reduces melanin production, lightens the skin tone. It also contains Vitamin C in abundance which regulates collagen production and maintains skin elasticity.

How to use it to lighten underarms?

Potato is also a great natural bleach and an anti-irritant that helps to lighten underarms and provides instant relief from itchiness. You can place a thin slice or apply potato juice on your armpits and keep it for 10-15 minutes. For effective results, use it twice a day, and say hello to brightened underarms!

Fights dark spots

It is also helpful in removing dark spots and blemishes. All you have to do is apply the potato juice to the affected area with a clean cotton ball. Just let the juice dry and wash it off with normal water. Do this exercise for a few days and see the difference.