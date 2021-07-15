Kumawood star, Sandra Ababio, has opened up on the challenges she has had to face in her coming into the movie industry.

In an interview with Abena Ghana on the Journey show, she said she had to endure insults, attacks, and belittling from her colleagues.

According to her, at a point, she felt like quitting acting and looking for something else to do, however, she decided to persevere.

She termed the overall ill-treatment as bullying, explaining that some of her colleagues just look at her and say hurtful words enough to break her down.

She disclosed that sometimes she had to isolate herself and cry all she could before returning.

Speaking on who she looked up to before coming into the industry, she said she looked up to Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, and Emelia Brobbey.

ALSO READ: