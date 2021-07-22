Rapper Sarkodie has thrown his weight behind dancehall musician, Shatta Wale’s new ride-hailing service, Shaxi, which is set to launch soon.

Though the two have had their differences in the past, the rapper didn’t hesitate to congratulate Shatta Wale for setting up the business platform.

Moments after Shatta Wale said Shaxi is going to provide jobs for the youth amid complaints about other ride-hailing services charging higher fees, Sarkodie retweeted his tweet.

Sarkodie also posted the message with the hashtag, #Shaxi to support the local business.

