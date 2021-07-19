Former Ghana Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has landed a new job as coach of Kenpong Football Academy.

The newly-established Football Academy which is based in Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region prioritizes the discovery of young players in order to give them the opportunity to play.

Appiah was on Sunday, July 18, 2021, confirmed as the technical head of the team which is a part of the Kenpong Group of Companies conglomerate.

He will be assisted by highly experienced trainer and former technical director for Ghana Football Association [GFA], Francis Oti Akenteng.

In the tweet announcing the arrival of Appiah, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Group of Companies expressed confidence in Kwasi Appiah to provide top-notch technical services to the club and help them achieve their objectives.

”We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA!,” Agyapong said in a statement on the academy Twitter handle.

KFA Coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Is Millennium Coach!



Mr Kennedy Agyepong, Founder of the Kenpong Football Academy, wishes to congratulate Coach James Kwesi Appiah.



“We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA!”, he said. pic.twitter.com/8kgiKicr7F — Kenpong Football Academy (@KenpongA) July 18, 2021

Kwasi Appiah remains the only Ghanaian coach to have qualified the Black Stars to the World Cup. A feat that was achieved in 2014.

Oti Akenteng has a rich vein of experience, having travelled across the nook and cranny of the continent to organize coaching courses for coaches.

Oti played a vital role in Ghana winning the U-20 World Cup in Egypt.