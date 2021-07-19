The government, through the Interior Ministry, has declared Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as a public holiday as Muslims celebrate their annual Eid-ul-Adha.

This was announced in a statement issued by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery.

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 20th July 2021, which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim, also known as Abraham, to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son.

Muslims across the world started this year’s month-long fasting on April 13, to mark the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

The festival is commemorated by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep, or a cow.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has announced that this year’s national Eid-ul Adha prayers will be marked inside the new Mosque Complex at Kawkudi on the Kanda highway in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Read the full statement below:

