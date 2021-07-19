Social media users have scolded a staff at the Jubilee House, Nana Hesse Ogyiri, over the “unhealthy comments” he made about John Mahama‘s daughter, Farida.

Young Mahama celebrated her birthday on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The former President, who could not hide his joy over the milestone of his last baby, took to his Facebook page to celebrate him.

Mr Mahama’s post generated goodwill messages from many well-wishers, including Mr Ogyiri.

Nana Hesse Ogyiri

However, his comment has received a lot of backlash with many describing it as sexually stimulated.

Sharing a picture of girl, he wrote: Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She is fully developed and well-endowed. Very manageable. What do you think?

His comment has attracted massive backlash from many who have chanced on it.

Mr Ogiri has since deleted the post and apologised.

