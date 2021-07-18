The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has announced that this year’s national Eid-ul Adha prayers will be marked inside the newly commissioned National Mosque of Ghana Complex.

This year’s Eid-ul Adha is set to be marked nationwide on Tuesday, July 20.

In a press release dated Saturday, July 17, the Chief Imam said he will mark this year’s celebrations for the first time at Kanda in the mosque complex, which was commissioned on Friday, July 16.

The Jummah mosques, he further directs, may be used to serve the weak and vulnerable members of the community.

He, however, stressed that Covid-19 restrictions are still in force “and therefore insist on the strict adherence of the protocols at all prayer grounds.”

He recommends that those to join the prayers wear masks, use sachet water for purposes of ablution and use personal mats at prayer grounds, among others.

“His Eminence also requests the assistance, and support of the regional coordinating councils, and the regional police commands in ensuring that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines are followed at all prayer grounds,” he added.

Below is the full statement: