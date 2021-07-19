Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as Kwame A-Plus has argued that all flagship programmes of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are on life support, challenging anyone to come out to rebut his assertion.

According to him, flagship programmes such as the free Senior High School(SHS), One District, One Factory; One Village, One Dam, as well as, Planting for Food and Jobs are all on life support, which is a testament that the President is unable to run the country.

“Name just one Nana Addo flagship program which is not on life support and I’ll show you a prostitute who is a virgin:

1. Free SHS aka free pasco

2. One District, One Factory aka one district one bodwobodo store

3. One Village, One Dam aka one village one pothole

4. Planting for Food and Jobs aka ɛyɛ bɔdioooo

“Akufo Addo, anumdwa!! You no fit run this small country. John Mahama asked you, ‘have you been president before? Do you know what it takes to be president?”

“Sɛ wagye wani so,” A-Plus wrote in a post on Facebook.