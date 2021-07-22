The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has reiterated he remains determined in achieving his mandate at the club.

The young administrator, who was appointed in August 2019, was tasked to market the club to be economically viable.

However, the issue of Phar Rangers where Nana Yaw Amponsah was the owner and bankroller of the club has dominated the local media for the wrong reasons.

The club has been demoted to the third division after a ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

But, according to the 2019 GFA Presidential aspirant, he remains resolute in achieving his mandate at the club.

“Recently they [Phar Rangers] had some issues and decided to pull out [of GFA competitions]. My checks revealed that it was some security issues],” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Program on Thursday.

“I was briefed after the management of Phar Rangers decided to pull out of GFA competitions. They have able management. It was after the decision I was called upon to intervene for the club to rescind the decision.

“I leave the decision of the management of Phar Rangers to decide on whether to play in the Division three or not.

“I believe common sense has prevailed.

“My focus is on Asante Kotoko and that is what I am focused on at the moment and nothing can distract me,” he added.

Asante Kotoko finished the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League in the 2nd position. The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to win the MTN FA Cup.

Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the competition on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.