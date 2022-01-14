



Elders of The Osu Stool and the Osu Traditional Council have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately act and intervene and avert any violence that might ensue in the Osu community as a result of a purported illegal installation of a new chief for Osu when then late paramount chief has not been buried.



A press statement, issued by the Osu Traditional Council, indicated that it has come to their notice that certain individuals at Osu are going about using the name of the First Lady, H.E. Mrs Rebecca Akuffo Addo and Hon. Irene Naa Torshie Addo, to purportedly work out modalities with some traditional

personalities in the community to install a new chief which according to the Council of Elders is as an

affront to their traditional practices and norms.



The elders, therefore, want the office of First Lady, H.E. Mrs Akuffo Addo and Hon. Torshie Addo to disassociate themselves from the allegations levelled against them at Osu.



“We are by this Press Statement, petitioning the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately act and intervene against any kind of violence that might ensue in the Osu community as a result of this purported illegal installation,” it said.



The statement stated emphatically in conclusion that the Council of Elders has no plans to install a successor before the final funeral rites of the late Osu Mantse and “we will resist every attempt by imposters.

“We are also informing the Ghana Police Service, National Headquarters and the National

Investigations Bureau to clamp down on any person or group of persons that may want

to compromise the peace and stability being enjoyed in the Osu community.

” We being law abiding citizens of Ghana will not do anything to disturb the peace,” the statement said.



The Traditional Council Elders of The Osu Stool used the opportunity to officially inform the public

of the demise and Final Funeral Rites of the late Osu Mantse His Majesty D.F. Nii Okwei

Kinka Dowuona VI, which is scheduled from 24th – 26th , February, 2022.

“It is, therefore, our

fervent prayer and hope that, all stakeholders will get involved in the final journey for the

departed soul of our late King,” it said.



The Osu Stool Council Elders alongside this funeral activities are working with the principal

houses that nominate, elect and finally install a new chief in dialogue to follow the norms and

traditional practices and usages of the Osu Stool for a proper installation of a new chief after

the final funeral rites of the late Osu Mantse.







