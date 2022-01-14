The Nkwanta South District Magistrate Court in the Oti Region has remanded 41-year-old, Margaret Chapo, into prison custody.

Madam Chapo was remanded for possessing 27 parcels of substances suspected marijuana.

She was remanded by His Worship, Evans Anang, who presided over the Magistrate Court.

Her arrest was made by the Nkwanta South police based on intelligence.

According to the police Crime Officer, ASP Lawrence Wiafe, the police received intelligence that some group of persons was transporting India hemp (weed) from Hohoe to Kpassa.

The police, he said, deployed a team who intercepted a Ford transit bus with registration number VD 88-20 with passengers on board from Hohoe heading towards Kpassa.

A search conducted on the bus led to the discovery of the dried leaves and Margaret was identified as the owner.

She was later handed over to the Nkwanta Divisional police together with the exhibits and arraigned in court.

She is expected to reappear on 27th January 2022 for her charges and possible prosecution.

