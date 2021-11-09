The Asamakese Circuit Court has sentenced three persons each to 10 years imprisonment for possessing narcotics without lawful authority.

The convicts include Kwadwo Gyimah, Kwadwo Yirenkyi, and Charles Apraku.

They will serve their jail term in hard labour.

Kwadwo Gyimah was arrested in Akim Swedru on January 9, 2019, with 111 wrappers of substances folded in a newspaper.

The substance tested positives for cannabis and heroin.

When he was put before the court, he pleaded to the charge and was convicted on his plea.

One of the accomplices, Kwadwo Yirenkyi who supplied the narcotic drug was also sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labor.

The other accomplice, Michael Apraku who is at Large was charged for resisting lawful arrest and assaulting a public officer.

He was convicted in absentia by the court.

The convicts were arrested at Akyem-Swedru by police officers from the Akyem-Oda divisional headquarters upon a tip-off.