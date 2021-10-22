The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), has seized about 5,700kg of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis worth a street value of about GH¢6.84 million.

The seizure was made near Atimpoku last Wednesday from a drug syndicate operating in the Eastern, Greater Accra, and Volta regions.

The Head of Communications at NACOC, Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, said the wrapped cannabis were packed in 124 sacks, each containing averagely 81 pieces.

In all, he said, there were 10,000 pieces of wrapped cannabis with a gross weight of 5,700kg.

Surveillance, arrest

The seizure follows several months of intelligence work and investigation into a drug syndicate operating between Juapong, Kpong and Dodowa.

Seven suspects were arrested near Atimpoku in the Eastern Region when they attempted to transport the suspected cannabis to the Greater Accra Region

The suspects are currently assisting with further investigations into the seizure.

“The commission wishes to reiterate that any person who engages in the cultivation of cannabis as well as promotes any business relating to cannabis without lawful authority, proof of which lies on that person, commits an offence,” Mr Amoah stated.

Update

In March last year, NACOC, in a joint operation with the Ghana Navy, intercepted 12,555 compressed slabs of cannabis near Keta in the Volta Region.

In August this year, NACOC, in collaboration with the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, seized 9,752 slabs of cannabis, estimated to cost GH¢4.87 million.

The banned products were intercepted in the regional capital, Ho, after a joint operation as a result of several months of intelligence work by the commission in respect of cannabis production and distribution.

Providing an update on that case, Mr Amoah said NACOC had started the process of applying to the court to destroy the exhibits and also confiscate the vehicle involved, in line with the law.