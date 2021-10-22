Police report that a 17-year-old student at Gathiruini boys secondary school in Kiambu county, lost his life after he was lynched by girls from a neighbouring school.

The form four student together with five others, allegedly sneaked out of their school and crept into a girls dormitory at Komothai girls secondary school, at around 4:00 am on Thursday, October 21.

Under the cover of darkness, the teenagers made their way into one of the girl’s dormitories, Phoeb House, for an unknown mission, before they were spotted by some girls who immediately raised alarm, attracting the whole school.

The school’s guards, teachers, and students all rushed towards the dormitory to find out what was happening.

A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that four boys managed to escape while the deceased was cornered by the girls and the school staff.

“On sensing danger, five of the boys managed to trace their way back to their school while the deceased was cornered by the angry students and staff.

“Sadly, they descended on him causing him life-threatening injuries. The boy later succumbed to his injuries at Kigumo level IV hospital,” the statement read.

Crime scene detectives, who visited the scene after the incident, recovered planks of wood suspected to have been used to assault the suspect.

The police have cautioned members of the public from taking the law into their own hands. They advise that the public should accord suspects the opportunity to face justice in a court of law.