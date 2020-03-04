Rapper Sarkodie has posted a photo on his Instagram page that advises his followers against paying attention to everything in their lives.

The rapper who sounded very philosophical with his post said sometimes all a person needed to was to just walk away, regardless of being right or wrong.

Although the BET award-winning rapper didn’t specify what he was ignoring, some of his fans who commented under the post said he was referring to Shatta Wale’s recent allegation and diss song against him.

Sarkodie had previously, through a tweet, said he thought less about Shatta Wale’s feud.

Since last week, the Ayoo hitmaker has been lambasting Sarkodie following an interview by music producer, Possigee, who said Sarkodie had featured an artiste bigger than ace American rapper Jay-Z.

He later went ahead to drop a song dubbed Little Tip, in which he described Sarkodie as a poor musician who brags on social media to cover up his true nature in life.

But Sarkodie’s recent post tells the true nature of his mind amidst the storm.

