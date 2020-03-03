Wife of Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, has been trending on Twitter after her fans took to the platform to celebrate her on her birthday including her loving husband.

The rapper, acknowledging her as the most beautiful woman in the world, gave a very short caption, Happy birthday my “black love” @TracySarkcess.

He posted a video where she was having a cozy talk with his wife with the background audio muted.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sarkcess music earlier posted a picture of his wife saying, 30 mins countdown to wifey of Life’s bday.

30 mins countdown to wifey of Life's bday @TracySarkcess pic.twitter.com/fLFZSDh9rP — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 2, 2020

Tracy also took to social media to thank her fans for showing her outstanding love on her day.



