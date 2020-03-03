Rapper Sarkodie has finally reacted to the diss song sang against him by dancehall act, Shatta Wale, describing the former and his followers as fools.

Since last week, the Ayoo hitmaker has been lambasting Sarkodie following an interview by music producer, Possigee, who said Sarkodie had featured an artiste bigger than ace American rapper Jay-Z.

He later went ahead to drop a song dubbed Little Tip, in which he described Sarkodie as a poor musician who brags on social media to cover up his true nature in life.

Shatta has also claimed in a series of tweets that the Saara musician couldn’t afford any of his cars or his luxurious lifestyle.

MORE STORIES:

This isn’t the first time the Shatta Movement boss and the Sarkcess Music CEO will go head-to-head.

The last time it happened, it stemmed from Shatta Wale calling Sarkodie a hypocrite after he said the Best International Flow rapper didn’t motivate the youth in anyway.

Sarkodie has since responded to Shatta, saying: Actually I think less, with a smile emoji.

Find the post below: